Edith Woodvine, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 28, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of One Source Hospice. Edith was born August 12, 1926, in Grandview, Washington, to Earl Thomas Ham and Tyyne Sivinious Ham. She grew up and attended schools in Medford, Oregon. On November 17, 1946, she married Reginald Jerry Woodvine in Menan, Idaho. Edith and Jerry made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Edith worked in management for Gold Strike Stamp Company. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and crocheting. Edith is survived by her daughter, Nancy Howard of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Carol Cochran of Idaho Falls, ID; grandsons, Jeffrey (Jeremy Kelly) Woodvine and Brad (Mary) Howard; and 3 great-grandchildren, Alexis Howard, Kayla Howard, and Chloe Gifford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Tyyne Ham; husband, Reginald Jerry Woodvine; son, Lynn Woodvine; sisters, Dorothy Childress and Virginia Samsel. A Gathering will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery. A special thank you to Corina and Teiah from One Source Hospice for their excellent care of Edith. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Edith 8/12/1926 - 7/28/2022Woodvine