Craig Fenton Woolf, 65, passed away on the 23rd of July, 2021, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. A native to Idaho Falls, Craig was born on the 12th of September, 1955, to parents, Fenton Gerald Woolf and LaMon Hinckley Woolf. After attending schools in the Idaho Falls area and graduating from Idaho Falls High School, he later went on to continue his schooling at BYU-Idaho (formerly Ricks College) and BYU. Craig had the heart of a servant. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was given the gifts of humility, graciousness, a loving heart, and as a steward of God's varied grace, he used these gifts to serve his family and those in his community. After serving in Brazil as a missionary between 1974 and 1976, he returned to give of himself in Idaho Falls as a Psychiatric Technician at State Hospital South before moving on to serve the public at the TSA in security at Boise Airport (BOI), Boise, ID. Craig's personality and desire to love, assist and protect those around him was visible not only in his choice of career, but how he chose to spend his time with family and friends. Never missing an opportunity to support his children and grandkids, Craig enjoyed coaching his daughters' t-ball and softball teams, chaperoning his daughters' girls camps, and volunteering at their schools. In addition to his commitment to family, his never-ending desire to improve the lives of those around him left his legacy as a pillar in both the Scouts and at the Children's Tumor Foundation. Serving dutifully as a decorated Scoutmaster, he imparted guidance, wisdom and allowed countless young men the opportunity to shine as he demonstrated the skills needed to succeed and lead. And as an ardent advocate for the support and awareness of NF (Neurofibromatosis), a genetic disorder he himself suffered from, he served on the Board for the Idaho chapter of the Children's Tumor Foundation for 10 years where he led the fight to drive research, expand knowledge, and advance care for those in the NF community. He was a shining example of God's love and grace for his family and dedicated his life to fostering a Godly and loving community. Craig is survived by his three daughters, Lara Woolf, Terha (Drew) Truscott, and Samantha (Josh Arce) Woolf; his two sisters, Shellee Woolf and Krystl Woolf of Port Orchard, WA; and 20 grandchildren. Lara Woolf and Terha (Drew) Truscott currently reside in Idaho Falls, ID, and Samantha (Josh Arce) Woolf currently resides in Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fenton and LaMon, as well as his brother, Jerry Woolf. A graveside service will be held at Fielding Memorial Park (4602 S Yellowstone Highway) on the 29th of July, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Craig's family will visit with friends prior to the service at Wood Funeral Home (273 N Ridge Avenue) between 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that support be sent in the form of donations to his grandson's annual Shine a Light NF Walk event, an event which supports Craig's vision to bring NF out of the shadows and inspires the community to come together to raise critical funds for NF research. (https://join.ctf.org/fundraiser/3352176). The family would like to express special thanks to his doctors at Blair Family Medicine. Vicky and Brad you took amazing care of our Dad and we can't thank you enough. Condolences may be sent to the family online through Wood Funeral Home at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Craig 9/12/1955 - 7/23/2021Fenton Woolf
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
It took months, but these Idahoans got COVID-19 shots. What changed their minds?
-
About 90% of Idahoans live in areas that should be wearing masks again
-
Attorney withdraws from Waynewood case after client absconds
-
Rigby man arrested, reportedly ruptured victim's eardrum with punch to head
-
Richard Oliver Lindbloom
-
Idaho woman fined nearly $6,000 for sloppy campsite, attracting grizzly
-
Asian stocks sink after Wall St pulls back from record
-
CarLotz Opens in the Mile High City
-
Barrett, Roger
-
Quick, easy and delicious: Idaho Falls sees influx of rising restaurant stars