Elsie Keller Woolf , age 103, of Idaho Falls went to be with her husband Max and the Lord on September 17, 2019 at Lincoln Court in Idaho Falls . She was born on October 30, 1915 in Hemberg, Switzerland, the daughter of the late Joshua and Katherine Keller. On March 9, 1950 she married Max L. Woolf in the Logan Temple. Elsie worked most all of her life as a mother and helped on the family farm. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served a mission in California. She loved all her family but was especially fond of her granddaughter Adelita. She is survived by her son, Larry (Linda) Woolf of Las Vegas, NV, grandchildren: Larry Woolf of Las Vegas, Lane (Liz) Woolf of Woodinville, WA, Tammy (Mark) High of Asotin, WA, James (Meshawn) Woolf of Moore, ID, Adelita Woolf of Idaho Falls, ID, great grandchildren: Stephen (Cherilyn) Woolf, Chad (Chelsey) John, Alex Woolf, Jerika (Adam) Alldredge, Maddison High, Savannah Woolf, Genevieve Woolf, Payton High, Harrison Woolf, Brett Woolf, Maxamilia Woolf, Jonnathon Blancherd, and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Woolf and her sons, Stephen Wayne (Chris) Woolf, Max Leon Woolf, two stillborn children, John & Harold. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Idaho Falls Stake Center (1155 E 1st Street). The family will meet with friends Saturday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Elsie 10/30/1915 - 9/17/2019Keller Woolf