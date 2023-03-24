Floyd Mel Woolf, 66, passed away on March 18, 2023 at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, ID. He was born on June 21, 1966 in Driggs, ID to Larry K. and Nesta L. (Fullmer) Woolf. Mel attended school in Shelley and Rexburg, Idaho and later obtained his GED. He married Robin Rydalch on June 20, 1980 and they had two daughters together before they were divorced. Mel met and fell in love with Arleen Norlund of Blackfoot, ID in 1993 and they have cared for and supported each other since. Mel had many hobbies but loved 4-wheeling the most. He and Arleen would spend lots of summers up in the mountains of Montana, putting hundreds of miles on the 4-wheelers. They liked to camp with their friends and enjoyed the picturesque landscapes in both Idaho and Montana. Mel also enjoyed fishing and boating. He loved all his dogs, and they kept him company and comforted him as he grew sick over the years. Mel started his own business as a paint contractor and had much success for many years. Unfortunately, he had to hang up the paint brush as his health declined. Mel struggled with a nerve disease and severe gout. He was in constant pain and rarely felt relief. He was ready to be freed from his immense suffering. Mel was preceded in death by his parents Larry and Nesta Woolf and his little brother, Vic. Survivors include his longtime partner Arleen Norlund, his two daughters Shontel M. Sperl (Levi) and Brandi Perkins (Chris), his seven beautiful grandchildren, Kaia, Jocelyn, Jacobey, Myah, Stratton, Kaycen, and Maizey, his siblings Lynn Woolf (Nonie), Peggy Klingler (Dee), Bruce Woolf, Janet Anderson (Val), Steven Woolf (Laurene), and Lori Zagala, and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 6:30-8:00pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, ID. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, ID at 1:00pm. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Mel 6/21/1966 - 3/18/2023Woolf
