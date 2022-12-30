Helen L. Haroldsen Worrell , 93, of St. Anthony, Idaho, died December 28, 2022. She was born August 30, 1929 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to George A. Haroldsen and Catharine Smith Haroldsen. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School at the age of 16 and attended Idaho State University where she met her eternal companion Harry K. Worrell. They were married August 10, 1948 and resided in St. Anthony where the family still farms. Helen was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings. She was musically gifted, singing in the Mellodaires and teaching many of her grandchildren to play the piano. Helen played the organ for church meetings until she was 90 years old. Helen loved education, going back to Idaho State University to complete her bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught 21 years for Fremont District 215 in both 1st and 5th grades. She is survived by her children Harry Marcus Worrell (Sandy) of St. Anthony, Idaho; Larry Craig Worrell (Kathy) of Centerville, Utah; Kay Worrell Thompson (John) of Parker, Idaho; and Evan Lane Worrell (Donna) of St. Anthony, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry K. Worrell, her parents and siblings. Funeral services will be held in the St. Anthony 2nd Ward building, 145 E. 1st N., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00am. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Helen 8/30/1929 - 12/28/2022Worrell
