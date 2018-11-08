Scott Worton, 69, passed away peacefully in his home in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Born August 29, 1949, in Idaho Falls to Mathew and LaDean Worton, Scott graduated from Skyline High School in 1967. After completing a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to California, he attended Ricks College and then went on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree from BYU and a Master's Degree from the University of Utah. Scott married Pamela Ockey on July 28, 1979, they were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they had two children: Tyler and Kacie. Pam sadly lost her battle to cancer and Scott then met Valja RaKell Holm whom he married on June 20, 1997. Scott welcomed the addition of RaKell's three children: Morgan, Emily and Dallas to his family. Scott and RaKell were sealed April 1, 1999, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Scott enjoyed many hobbies including hiking, fishing, backpacking, golfing, motorcycles and reading. He was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served and participated in many church activities. One of Scott's many accomplishments included writing and publishing a college textbook, Physics of Photography, with Paul Hayes. Scott was also a savvy businessman and owned and operated Scotty's Drive-In and was a partner in Teton West Construction. Scott was loved and respected by many and admired for his kind heart. Lisa Kucherry was his loving caregiver that tended to his every need and allowed him to remain in his home surrounded by his devoted wife and precious family. He is survived by his wife, Valja RaKell Worton of Ammon, Idaho; children: Tyler (Mattie) Worton, Kacie (Devan) Beck, Morgan Andrus, Dallas (Jessica) Andrus all of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Emily (Karl) Bowcutt of Shelley, Idaho; and a whole herd of cherished grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Ockey Worton and his parents: LaDean and Mathew Worton. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Ammon 10th Ward Chapel, 4275 E. Sunnyside Road. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street and from 10-11:15 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Scott 8/29/1949 - 11/6/2018Worton