Colleen Marshall Wray, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's. Colleen was born March 17, 1941 in Pocatello, to VaLate and John Marshall. She joined her sister and best friend, Charlene. She married Lloyd Kelly on September 21, 1958, in Pocatello. They had four wonderful children, Sheri Dawn, Tammy Lee, Danny Ray, and Darrell (died shortly after birth). They were later divorced. She married Darrell Brig Wray on October 15, 1974, and on September 8, 1979, Darrell and Colleen were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple- she finally found her eternal companion. They had 45 wonderful years together. Colleen loved her family. Darrell brought four children into their marriage; Greg, Julie, Cindy, and Tim. It was important to bring her and Darrell's children together; something she worked on continually for the rest of her life. She loved getting together at reunions or just having a barbeque in their back yard. She loved going to Hebgen Lake and reading or doing puzzle books while her husband fished. She loved camping with her sister and brother-in-law, also her two brother-in-laws and their wives. She loved the holidays and getting her family together for the many wonderful meals she would prepare for them. She also loved shopping, especially with her sister or her daughters. Colleen was a very hard worker. For many years, she worked two or three jobs just to support her children. She later went to secretarial school and was employed at Department of Water Resources. She finally had to take a medical leave in 1992. She had many church callings. She especially loved being a visiting teacher, being part of the young women's mutual and she loved to go to the temple. Colleen also loved helping those in need and would often go without. She was an amazing lady and was always there for anyone that needed anything. Survivors include her husband, Darrell Wray, her children; Greg (Shelley) Wray of Idaho Falls, Julie (Gordon) Bird of Boise, Sheri (Roger) Havens of Idaho Falls, Tammy (LeRoy) Garcia of Idaho Falls, Danny (Terri) Kelly of Idaho Falls, and Tim Wray of Arizona, sister, Charlene (Wayne, deceased) Davis; 26 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-daughter, Cindy, and grand-daughters, Tiffany and Brittany. We would like to thank Briarwood Assisted Living and Hands of Hope Hospice for taking such great care of Colleen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Sage View Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery in Riverside, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Colleen 3/17/1941 - 12/20/2019Wray