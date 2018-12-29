Douglas C. Wray, 81, passed away peacefully the afternoon of December 27, 2018 at his home in Rexburg, Idaho. He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on December 20, 1937 to Hyrum Clifford and Lorraine (Chamberlain) Wray, the oldest of their 3 sons. He grew up on a farm in Riverside, Idaho milking cows beginning at age 6. He attended Snake River High School where he lettered in track and graduated in 1955. He married Mary Williams of Thomas, Idaho in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple on May 10, 1957. Douglas and Mary have 9 children, 34 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. He worked for various farmers and potato warehouses, managed a grain warehouse, and farmed on the side until 1970 when he attended Idaho State University. He graduated in business management and marketing in 1973. After graduation he worked for a variety of businesses, settling in facilities management at the INL until retiring in 2003. He was a man of many hobbies. He loved collecting guns, hand reloading, hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, bowling, gardening, and watching sports. He seemed to excel at everything he set his mind to. Douglas was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions in the church. He and Mary served for many years as workers in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. They also served 3 full-time missions for the Church: San Pablo, Philippines, the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nauvoo, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Mary Wray, and 5 children: Vincent & Laurie Wray of Shelley, Idaho; Layne & Mary Wray of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Ann & Robert (Sid) Ahrendsen of Rexburg, Idaho; Darrin Wray of Westhaven, Utah; and Dwight & Jennifer Wray of Rexburg, Idaho; and 2 brothers, Ferrell Wray of Blackfoot, Idaho and Paul Wray of Blackfoot, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sons and 1 daughter, 1 daughter-in-law, 2 grandsons, and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Hibbard Church, 2001 N 3000 W, Rexburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the RiversideThomas Cemetery in Blackfoot. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers of hospice and the neighbors, friends, and family who have shown so much love and concern for Douglas and Mary. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Douglas 12/20/1937 - 12/27/2018C. Wray