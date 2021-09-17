Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Robert Tim Wren, 79, of Rexburg died Monday, September 13, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Robert was born in Pocatello, Idaho and raised in Blackfoot, Idaho. Robert was the 2nd child of 6 born to Monte George Wren and Marjorie Venice Dye on February 4, 1942. As a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints he later served a 2 year mission in the Eastern Atlantic States Mission. After his mission he attended Ricks College where he earned his Associates Degree in Accounting. While attending classes he drove school bus where he met his sweetheart and the love of his life, Shirlene Agnes Orr. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 17, 1966. They enjoyed almost 56 years together, camping, fishing and raising their family. Robert worked 30 years at Valley Bank as a computer programmer and later as an in-house auditor. After Valley Bank was sold, he worked for Walmart starting in 1989 and finally retired in 2019. He also enjoyed driving school bus for Sugar-Salem School District from 2001- present. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Whenever asked what he wanted, his reply was always, "For my family to be happy." His grandkids were his pride and joy and he always found time to attend any of their events. He is survived by his children, Rodney (Tammy) Wren of Rexburg, Pamela Wren of St. Anthony, Suzanne Wren of Ririe, Nikole (Spencer) Marley of Parker; 18 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 4 brothers and one sister. He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Shirlene; daughter Katherin. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 20th at the Hibbard LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Robert 2/4/1942 - 9/13/2021Tim Wren