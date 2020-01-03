Cindy Lou Wright, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2019, at her home. Cindy was born August 8, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Kingsley Wachs and Dolores Marie Bobal Wachs. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On June 7, 1978, Cindy married Ronald Allen Wright in Idaho Falls. They had two children, Danielle and Courtney. Cindy worked for Smith's Grocery Store in the meat department. Cindy was a member of the Catholic church. She enjoyed cooking and her family, but she especially loved to work with her Smith's Food family. She had a contagious laugh and was very kind and loving to all her family and friends. Cindy is survived by her husband, Ron Wright; daughters, Courtney (Jake) Pinnock of ID, and Danielle Lee Wright of WA; brothers, George (Sabine) Wachs of CO, Gary (Patty) Wachs of WA, Gregg (Kristy) Wachs of ID, and Geoffrey (Susie) Wachs of WI; sister, Cheryl (Tom) McCusker of NV; and 4 grandchildren, Jayden, Ashlee, Destiynee, and Zackeree. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Cindy 8/8/1959 - 12/28/2019Lou Wright