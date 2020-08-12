Daniel Edger Wright, 79, passed away July 21, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born March 17, 1941 in Evanston, Wyoming to Frank Harold Wright and Dorthy Alma Blackner. He married Donna Krystine Harris May 20, 1966. They had 2 children, Angelyne and Quitin. They later divorced. On July 29, 1984, he married Nelda Rainey Bowen in Ogden, Utah. They spent the next 35 years together until her passing July 17, 2020. He is survived by daughter, Angelyne Wright Cook of Ogden, UT and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nelda and son Quinton. Graveside services will be held at Sutton Cemetery, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Daniel 3/17/1941 - 7/21/2020Edgar Wright
