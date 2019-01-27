Janice Rae Taylor Wright, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 24, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of her loving family and One Source Home Health & Hospice. Jan was born July 29, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Heber Grant Taylor and Dorothy Burt Swenson Taylor. She grew up and attended Garfield Elementary School, Irving Middle School, and graduated from South High School. On April 6, 1954, she married Richard Rollins Wright at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they immediately moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they lived for five years. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. Jan and Richard made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Jan was a loving mother to their children, Terri, Lynn, and Scott. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and volunteered at the cannery. She enjoyed skiing, horseback riding, and reading. She was an excellent artist and participated in the Iona Posse. Jan is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard Wright of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Terri (Barry Hecker) Wright of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Lynn (Erick Albretsen) Wright of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Scott Wright of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Monica (Jake) Hollander of Park City, UT, Derek (Candace) Hartlauer of Salt Lake City, UT, and Michela (Mason) Seehusen of Taylorsville, UT; great grandchildren, Jaxson Hartlauer, Ayla Hollander, and Aspen Seehusen; brother, Richard (Marilyn) Taylor of Salt Lake City, UT; and sister, Suzanne (Steve) Flitton of Salt Lake City, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandsons, Christopher Wright Hartlauer and Travis John "TJ" Hartlauer. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 1, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Patrick Neeley of the Idaho Falls 31st Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks to Cathy Montoya for her wonderful friendship and care that she provided to their mom in her last years. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Janice 7/29/1936 - 1/24/2019Rae Wright