Jo Ann Wright Wright Jo Ann Wright was born in Boise, Idaho, on June 2, 1933 to Dorothy M. and Robert W. Hosler. She passed away June 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Jo Ann was an only child. She grew up in the Boise valley and attended Boise High School. Jo Ann married the love of her life Albert Wright on January 30, 1951. Together they raised three children: Valerie Wright of Pocatello, Idaho, Paul (Kim) Wright of Oro Valley, Arizona, and Marsha (Wayne) Frasure of Shoshone, Idaho and had two grandchildren, Amanda Harman and Craig Harman. Her children could say they lived in a "Leave it to Beaver" wholesome family environment. Jo Ann was a leader in Cub Scouts and Girls Scouts. There wasn't a Sunday the family didn't attend the First Baptist Church. Jo Ann was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. This love and dedication reflects in the successful careers and lives of her children. Jo Ann's passion for life touched many people. She excelled as a public servant for State Hospital South and Idaho Department of Employment (Labor). She was recognized on many occasions for her outstanding service. Department recognition stated: "Jo Ann is a consistent, positive role model. She enhanced Department morale, was willing to volunteer for special projects and always projects a positive Department image in public". Jo Ann was the president of the Idaho Public Employees Association (IPEA). Under her leadership she represented active and retired members from all departments of state government, and local governmental and public education entities in the State of Idaho. She was a strong advocate for members' rights, benefits, incentives, and dignity in their respective workplaces as well as retired public employees' benefits and rights. Jo Ann was not all work. She loved to have fun traveling with Al. They had a timeshare condo and traveled to many places such as the Pacific Coast, Island Park, Branson Missouri, and Chelan Washington. Jo Ann loved the beauty of the mountains and would hike the Sawtooths at Stanley Lake. Jo Ann always spread kindness and it would be a rare occasion if you didn't get special recognition from her. She loved to find just the right greeting card to share in celebration of others accomplishments. Her smile was infectious and she always looked for the positive in situations. She was adored by her family and friends. Honoring Jo Ann's wishes, she will be cremated under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. There will be no public services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, should anyone wish to donate to charity in Jo Ann's honor, here are some of her favorites: Idaho Youth Ranch - https://www.youthranch.org/covid-19 and Salvation Army - https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ .
