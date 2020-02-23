Karen L. Cruickshank-Wright passed away with family and hospice by her side. Karen was born to Alex and LaVerne Cruickshank. Karen grew up on a farm outside of Dayton/McMinnville, OR, her birthplace (the former McMinnville Hospital). Early in life she was an active 4-H member soon to be area organizer as well having fun memories being a cheerleader. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1964 and was in the fraternity Alpha Omicron Pi. Karen married Donald Wright in 1963, moved to Idaho Falls in 1966 and had two sons during the 1970's. She found solace in oil painting and later taught hundreds of students in the Idaho Falls area. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Artist Guild, sold thousands of unique artworks including paintings, shadow boxes, tiles, and more worldwide. Her artwork was inspired by Grand Teton National Park, Sawtooth National Recreation area, local landscapes and flowers (all nature). Karen always took pleasure in others happiness and lived a life of kindness. Karen always enjoyed socializing with everyone. She enjoyed laughing as well as sharing humor. Karen always wanted to help. She loved as a daily act, worked hard, practiced her faith daily, and supported her family, friends, as well as community. Karen was diagnosed late in life with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). MS unfortunately took a toll over the years on Karen's quality of life and independence. Karen shared her gifts and strength for years with others before succumbing to MS and other related effects. Karen is survived by her two sons, Dagan and Jason, brother Gary, and sister Peggy. A special thanks to family in the area, hospice, and care providers. She fought hard against Multiple Sclerosis and took comfort in faith and lived a positive life despite hardships. Please leave donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. For contact, questions, and messages, e-mail karenwrightmemorial@gmail.com. Floral arrangements or other wishes may be ordered or sent to florist: Incahoots, 905 NE Baker St., McMinnville, OR 97128 also (503) 472-4923 or www.incahoots.biz A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM to 11 AM on Feb. 29th, 2020. Service will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM. The service will be held at The Honeycomb, 106 NE Davis St., McMinnville, OR. Come celebrate her life, share her memory with others, view her paintings, see photos showcasing her life, and mourn for the loss of a shining light in a crazy world. Another remembrance may be scheduled in the Idaho Falls area in late spring/summer and announcements may follow. Karen 10/21/1942 - 2/13/2020LaVerne Wright
