Richard R. Wright peacefully passed away January 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Richard was born October 21, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bessie Beales Wright Booth and Morton M. Wright. Richard graduated with honors from the University of Utah and received a Masters of Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He married Janice (Taylor) Wright April 6, 1954, later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was in the United States Air Force and was released with an Honorable Discharge. Richard and Janice have three children: Terri A. Wright, Lynn T. Wright, and Scott K. Wright. He devoted his life to his family, giving them many memories from camping, riding horses, fishing, skiing, etc. He had a life-long and dedicated career working for the Department of Energy. He had a passion for working with his hands and had an extensive collection of tools (took up about half the basement). He loved spending time with his grandkids-teaching them to ride horses, taking them horse back riding in the back country, skiing with them every time he went to Salt Lake City to visit. Richard is survived by his daughter, Terri Wright (Barry Hecker); sons, Lynn Wright (Erick Albretsen) and Scott Wright; three grandchildren, Monica Hollander (Jake), Derek Hartlauer (Candace), and Michela Seehusen (Mason); and 3 great grandchildren, Jaxson, Ayla, and Aspen. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ramon; and 2 grandsons, Christopher W. Hartlauer and Travis (TJ) Hartlauer. Due to Covid, his family is having a graveside service only on January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Internment is at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, with Jenkins-Soffe conducting. "He never looked for praises. He was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken. His wants were very few, and most of the time, his worries went unspoken too. He was there...A firm foundation through all our storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings-the man that we called Dad." Richard 10/21/1929 - 1/10/2021R. Wright
