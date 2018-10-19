Carl William Wright, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 16, 2018, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Carl was born December 20, 1951, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Lytle Charles Wright and Lela Nadine Chicken Wright. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1970. He also attended Idaho State University where he earned an Associates Degree in automotive trim & upholstery.
In March 1975, he married Trudy Ann Stoor in Pocatello. To this union were born three sons, David, Carl, and Shaun. They were later divorced. Carl made his home in Idaho Falls, and was a true craftsman in the art of automotive and furniture restoration. He worked in the profession his whole life and spent the last 30 years working for The Upholstery Center.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed restoring and showing his classic car, attending car shows, fishing, hunting, and camping.
Carl is survived by his loving son, David C. (Carrie) Wright of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Carl R. (Tina) Wright of Gilbert, AZ; son, Shaun W. (Felicia) Wright of Idaho Falls, ID; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lytle Charles Wright, mother, Lela Nadine Wright, ex-wife, Trudy Ann Wright, and sister, Lela Elaine Anglesey.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 22, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pocatello.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, 1810 Moran St, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.
