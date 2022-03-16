Frederic Kroetsching Wrigley (Fritz) passed away on March 11, 2022 at Cedarwood Assisted Living , Fairbury, Nebraska. He was born on September 1, 1926 to John Edmund and Wilma Kroetsching Wrigley on their farm near Harbine, Nebraska . He attended the local schools, graduating from Diller High School in 1943. During WWII he served in the Army Air Force. After the war he married Lois Smith in the Presbyterian church in Fairbury, Nebraska on February 27, 1948. To this union four children were born. Kathleen, James, Deborah, and Rebecca. He attended Fairbury Junior College, and Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1950. He was then employed by Philips Petroleum in Borger, Texas. He transferred with Philips to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1954. In 1959 he began his employment with Aerojet General. During his time with Aerojet he worked in facilities in Sacramento, California, Huntsville, Alabama, and Lancaster, California. In 1975 he returned to Idaho Falls, to work for Allied Chemical / Westinghouse Idaho Nuclear, retiring in 1987. The following years were filled with world travels, 39 countries total, Schwinn bicycle restoration, including his own childhood bike, and a lot of skiing and golf. In July 2016 Fritz and Lois relocated to Fairbury. He lived his final two years at Cedarwood Assisted living with Lois. He is survived by his wife Lois , sister in law Marilyn Wrigley (William) of Fairbury. Four children, Kathy Coil (Rod) of Fairbury, Jim Wrigley (Ellie) of Fairbury, Debbie McFerrin (Ron) of Palmer Lake , Colorado, and Becky Wrigley of Palmer Lake, Colorado, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday April 23 at the Fairbury Presbyterian Church located at 2310 H street at 11:00 am, reception immediately following. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com Frederic 9/1/1926 - 3/11/2022K. Wrigley