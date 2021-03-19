Ruth Harriett Wulf, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on March 15, 2021. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. She was born on April 22, 1924, in Glenwood, Minnesota to Clyde and Ella Cooley. In 1935 due to the extreme drought and the great depression they moved to Caldwell, Idaho. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1942 and entered nurses training at St Luke's Hospital in Boise, graduating in 1945. In 1946, she and a friend started work at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls. Ruth then met Warren and they were married on December 9, 1947. They moved to the family farm where she lived and worked for the next 55 years before moving to Ammon. Ruth enjoyed bridge, reading, and crossword puzzles. She loved gardening and growing flowers. In the early years, she was active in Farm Bureau and helped in the Red Cross blood drives. She was an active member of the Alliance Covenant Church for many years and the Gideons, holding different offices in each one. She attended Bible Study Fellowship and was the children's leader for several years. She attended Community Bible Study Fellowship and was a children's leader for several years. She also attended Community Bible Fellowship. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and has a sure hope in Christ as her Savior. She and Warren leave behind 3 sons. Larry (Mary Jo) of Ames, Iowa; David (Tamara) who still run the family farm, and Brian (Lisa) who live in the farmhouse his parents had. Ruth has seven grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by 1 brother and 2 sisters. She is survived by her 1 brother Dean. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Encompass Hospice for the loving care for mom. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Calvary Baptist Church 785 1st Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com Ruth 4/22/1924 - 3/15/2021Harriet Wulf
