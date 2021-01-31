Jerold Peterson Wyatt, 78, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Artesia, New Mexico. Jerry was born June 20, 1942 to Herbert Leavitt Wyatt and Verna Caroline Peterson Wyatt in Logan, Utah. He grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls, ID. He served during the Vietnam War, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1959 and later transitioned to the U.S. Air Force in 1964. He retired from the Air Force in 1980 as a Master Sergeant with many medals and commendations. On March 25, 1982 Jerry married his wife Sheryl L. Smith in Alamogordo, NM. After his retirement from the Air Force, Jerry moved to Artesia, NM and worked as a Pumper/Lease Operator for Yates Petroleum until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Artesia. He enjoyed target shooting and fishing in his spare time. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sheryl Wyatt of Artesia, NM; his daughter, Tracy Harker of Idaho Falls, ID; his sons, David Wyatt and James Wyatt, both of Idaho Falls, ID, Chad Wyatt of El Paso, TX, Chris Wyatt of Sunnyvale, CA, and Curtis Wyatt of Mesa, AZ; brothers, Delmar Wyatt of Parker, CO and Farrell Wyatt of Idaho Falls, ID; and 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Verna Wyatt; his sister, Cheryl Biggs; and brother, Theron Wyatt. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. February 5th, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Jerold 6/20/1942 - 1/21/2021Wyatt
+1