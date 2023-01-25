Kenneth (Ken) Wayne Wyler died of colon cancer on January 19, 2023, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He died peacefully with his wife and family members by his side. Ken was born in Salt Lake City on February 21, 1951, to Wayne Edward Wyler and Wanda Ricks Wyler. When he was 14, his family moved to Charleston, Illinois. Ken found this to be somewhat of an adventure. For the next 4 years, he attended Charleston High School, graduating in 1969. Following high school, Ken BYU in Provo. At BYU he met and married LeNora Willis, his sweetheart, and best friend, in the Provo LDS Temple. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June. After graduating from BYU, Ken and LeNora moved to Salt Lake City where Ken attended the University of Utah and received a Masters of Social Work degree. Following graduation, he received a job offer with School District 91 in Idaho Falls. Ken worked as a school counselor for 36 years. He was awarded the "Emissary of Excellence" award for "Outstanding service to School District #91". Ken was very involved in the Idaho Falls Education Association (IFEA). He was elected President of the IFEA twice. Ken and LeNora were blessed with 4 children, two boys and two girls. They were a joy in Ken and LeNora's life. Tragically, Jennie, age 17, died of injuries suffered from a car accident when someone ran a stop sign and collided with her car. In later years, Ken and LeNora enjoyed traveling in the US and over 30 different countries. Particularly memorable were two mission experiences: short-term service mission with the Idaho Falls Trinity Methodist Church in Nicaragua where they worked in a rural school. Shortly thereafter Ken and his wife served an LDS mission to Cambodia working with the Perpetual Education Fund— helping post-high school students obtain the education and training necessary to find better paying jobs. Unfortunately, the mission was reduced to 1 year after Ken developed metastatic thyroid cancer. This cancer was stabilized, but 8 years later Ken developed colon cancer which eventually took his life. In retirement, Ken enjoyed landscaping and maintaining his yard. Ken also was proficient with tile installation. Ever the perfectionist, he tore out and retiled three of their home's bathrooms. Throughout his life, Ken was an active and committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Over the years he served in many church callings. Ken had a strong belief in and love for his Savior. Ken is survived by his wife, LeNora; three children: David (Debbie) Wyler of Meridian, Idaho, Amanda (Jason) Andrews of Idaho Falls, and Steven Wyler of Dallas, Texas; and six grandchildren: Ethan, Hannah, Abby, Julianne, Samuel, and Briana. Additional survivors include his siblings: Dale, Grant (Janine), Rich (Janet), Karen (Mark), Carolyn (Ken), and numerous nieces and nephews. On his death, Ken was looking forward to a reunion with friends and family who had passed on before, including his parents, grandparents, and daughter Jennie. Thanks to Teton Cancer Institute, Dr. Vance, One Source Hospice, and others who provided so much support over the years. They have been a blessing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LDS Humanitarian Organization. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. Services will be broadcast live at Facebook.com/Coltrinmortuary. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 pm, January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kenneth 2/21/1951 - 1/19/2023Wayne Wyler
