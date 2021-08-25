Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Alice LaJuan Ricks Yazzie was born to Benny Charles and Delsa Alice Ricks January 4, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was raised and attended school in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. On April 1, 1960, she married Woody Raymond Yazzie in Winnemucca, Nevada. This marriage was later solomized in the Idaho Falls temple. The next ten years brought Pam, Doug, Julie, Mike, Nadine and Patrick into their lives. Our life was simple but full of love. LaJuan and Woody would later divorce. LaJuan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church was very prominent in her life. Her testimony blossomed and grew at an early age. She held many positions in the church throughout her life. We believe the most enjoyable for her was time she spent serving as Relief Society President with her counselors, Utona Garcia and Lawan Marler. Together with Bishop Moncur, they made a great team. LaJuan was a wonderful and caring mother. She was skilled in cooking, quilting, crocheting and embroidery. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Grover, her son-in-law, Donald Peterson, her brother, Alan Ricks, and parents, Ben and Alice Ricks. A graveside service with be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Alice 1/4/1942 - 8/20/2021LaJuan Yazzie