Ernestina "Christina" Guajardo Ybarra, our beloved mother and grandma, passed away on June 17, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the age of 88. Christina was born April 8, 1934 to Refugio Ghavez Guajardo and Leonarda C Cantu at Camargo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She was the oldest of five siblings. Christina married Ascencion "Chon" Ybarra on April 13, 1958, in San Benito, Texas. They moved to Idaho in 1964 and together they raised their five children. Christina is survived by Chon of San Benito, Texas; her children J.R. (Vicki) Ybarra of Idaho Falls, Josie (Robert) Erickson of Idaho Falls, Richard (Sarah) Ybarra of Lithia, FL, and Joe Ybarra of Idaho Falls; sisters Aurora Garza and Antonia Gonzalez, and brother Refugio Guajardo Jr. Christina was the proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Refugio and Leonarda, her brother Jesus Guajardo and her son Arnold Ybarra. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family is grateful for the care given to Christina by the staff at Teton Post Acute Care. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ernestina "Christina" 4/8/1934 - 6/17/2022Guajardo Ybarra