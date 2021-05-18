Toni Yeates Yeates Toni Yeates, 81, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away peacefully, May 15, 2021. She was born on June 22, 1939 in Emmett, Idaho. She married the love of her life, Carl F. Yeates on May 14, 1966 in Blytheville, Arkansas. They were married for 55 years, she remains the love of his life forever. Toni enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and crocheting. She donated her award winning crafts to local NICU units, children's hospitals, and the V.A. Toni is survived by her husband, Carl; sons, Kevin, Eric, and Kip; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Toni requested no services. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. In lieu of services, the family welcomes you to a celebration of Toni's life with a barbecue lunch from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 343 W 350 N, Blackfoot, ID 83221. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.