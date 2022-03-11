A Fisherman's Prayer God grant me that I may live to fish until my dying day, and when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray; When in the Lord's safe landing net, I'm peacefully asleep, that in his mercy, I be judged as big enough to keep. Our loving dad and grandpa Fay "Joe" Richard Young was reeled into heaven on Monday, March 7, 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT, surrounded by his family. He was born April 15, 1935 in St. Anthony, ID, the youngest of 3 boys to Lester and Irene Main Young. He grew up on a small ranch on the banks of Henry's Fork of the Snake River where his love of fishing and outdoor adventures began. Thus the moniker "fish whisperer" was born. He could catch any fish! Trolling, fly, river, lake, you name it. Despite losing his hearing at the age of 7 due to spinal meningitis, he worked hard at school and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1953. He then studied the old fashioned art and craft of the printing press and worked in the newspaper industry for his entire career, retiring in 2001 after 30 years with the Newspaper Agency Corporation. He met the love of his life Dorothy Grace Linden on a double date (not with each other) and soon after married on June 2, 1967 in the Salt Lake temple. Together they raised four children in Woods Cross, UT. Fay was always known for being a hard worker and was always happy to lend a helping hand. His sense of humor was unparalleled and he always had a joke ready to be shared. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in various callings, and he enjoyed being a family history missionary with his wife after he retired. He reminisced about his '57 Chevy and tinkered with car engines until they got "too damn complicated". He loved to read crime novels, watch old Laurel and Hardy movies, and had a love for poetry, even writing some of his own. Fay is survived by his daughter Becky (Mark) Pettit, grandsons Aaron, Jared and Taylor; son Benjamin (Heather) Young, grandsons Linden (Audun) and Marshall (serving in the Mexico Aguascalientes Mission); son Andrew (deceased), granddaughters Ridley and Harper; daughter Cindy (Jonathon) Raap, grandchildren Caitlin, Jordan and Sadie. He is preceded in death by his wife: Dorothy; son: Andrew; and two older brothers: Buster and Robert. Many thanks to his hospice care team and the staff at Capitol Hill Assisted Living. A viewing for friends and family will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Russon Mortuary located at 295 N Main St, Bountiful, UT. Please come and share a favorite memory with us. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com. Fay "Joe" 4/15/1935 - 3/7/2022Richard Young