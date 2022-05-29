Gwenna Rae Young, 91, of Lyman, Idaho passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Rexburg, Idaho. Gwenna was born December 6, 1930 in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of George David Robison and Marilla Simpson Robison. Gwenna grew up in Lyman on the family farm. Gwenna attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho and graduated from Madison High School. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended at the Rexburg 18th, Ward. She loved to cook, enjoyed quilting and loved working on her personal and family history and especially being with her family. In her earlier years of marriage to Ronald K Young, Gwenna worked at Browns Grocery Store and later worked one day a week at the Rexburg Livestock Auction. Where she truly loved what she did and those she worked for and with. Gwenna was sealed to her husband and three children on December 2, 1982 in the Idaho Falls, Temple. Gwenna's greatest love outside of her family was that of working at the Idaho Falls Temple where she served faithfully for 11 years with her husband. Gwenna served in many different callings and capacities as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. Gwenna was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother above anything else. Gwenna is survived by her two sons, Ron his wife (Annette) Young of Rigby, Idaho and Monte K his wife (Sandra) Young of Ammon, Idaho. Along with her beautiful 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild, and a sister, Betty Lou (Ben) Clark of Burton, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald K Young, three sisters; Donna (John) Hansen, Vendla Mary (Grant) Jemmett, Joylene (Spence) Leatham, and her brother Gayland D. (Carol) Robison, and her daughter Vicki Rae Young. Still living today is Gwenna and Vicki's faithful little girl, MaCee Rae Young, their pet dog. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the 18th Ward Chapel, 315 Gary Drive, Rexburg Idaho. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Thursday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Gwenna 12/6/1930 - 5/26/2022Young