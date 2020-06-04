James Morden Young, 57, of Shelley passed away May 24, 2020. Jim was born October 23, 1962 in Seattle, Washington to John Morden Young Jr and Virginia Rose Mollick Young. He married Elaine Anne Evans June 3, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a Past Worthy President of the Salmon Bay #2141 Seattle, Washington. Jim in survived by his wife Elaine Young, daughter Amber Rose (Michael) Murray, Grandchildren Emma Rose, Lincoln James & Avery Lynn, Sister Connie Price and Brothers Richard and Dennis Young. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. James 10/23/1962 - 5/24/2020Morden Young
News Trending Today
-
South Idaho COVID-19 cases at 'high' for pandemic. Officials urge people social distance, wear masks
-
Protesters march to courthouse in Idaho Falls, demand justice for George Floyd
-
Jolley get prison for aggravated assault
-
Idaho Falls woman arrested for reportedly torturing child with strangulation, holding him underwater
-
Command Center to remain at courthouse
-
Bannock County decides against hosting high school rodeo championships
-
Tuesday Morning to close this summer
-
Cammack, Edwin and Dixie
-
Isabel Hyde is queen of barrel racing in District 4
-
Pocatello attorney prevails in largest water rights case in Nevada history