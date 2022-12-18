Marlene was born on September 12, 1934, and died on November 25, 2022, at home at age 88, with her family by her side. She spent her childhood in Columbus, Ohio. At age 8 she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and managed it so well that she was able to lead an adventurous fulfilling life. She graduated from Ohio State University in nutrition and became a dietician. On October 10, 1959, she married John Dorland Young. After their marriage she went with John to his jobs from Ohio to Bellevue, Washington, to Kingston, Jamacia, to Idaho Falls. They lived in Idaho Falls for 56 years. During her time in Idaho Falls she worked for Good Samaritan Nursing Home for five years and was head dietitian. She then worked for the State of Idaho as Director of the WIC Program for 20 years. She became a Christian in high school and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She was involved in teaching children's Bible classes, Vacation Bible School, and was involved in church camp. Later in life she taught Ladies Bible classes for over 20 years. She was always available to help others in various ways, opening her home, taking meals, and baking cookies for special occasions. Some of her interests were Bible archeology, traveling, quilting, needlework and reading. She and her husband assisted in the Tall el-Hammam Excavation Project archeological dig in Jordan for over ten years. Marlene and John also traveled to many countries in their retirement. When they became less active physically they began taking cruises on Holland America. Marlene was passionate about making quilts and was awarded a life time membership in the Snake River Valley Quilt Guild for her beautiful quilts. Other activities she enjoyed were camping, attending symphony concerts and playing the piano. Marlene and John had a love for the many dogs and cats which their children brought home. Marlene and John are survived by their three children and their spouses. Jeff (Irene) Young, Tim (Geena) Young, Teri (Erv) Crowther, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Marlene 9/12/1934 - 11/25/2022Mae Young
