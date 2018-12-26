Rhett Butler Young, age 43, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Saturday, December 22, 2018. Rhett was born September 8, 1975, in Hollywood, California. He was adopted as a newborn by Odell Young and Eva Kathleen Butler Young. He was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. He loved playing baseball, was a great pitcher and was named MVP in high school baseball tournaments. He was later scouted by the minor league team the Rangers. Rhett was recognized by many for his incredible athletic abilities. Before continuing his education, Rhett helped to launch the Idaho Meth project. To continue to help serve his community he continued his education at ISU and received his Idaho Student Addiction Services Degree. Rhett's passion was helping others, his friends, family, and community. Rhett worked for Fluor Idaho, at the INL as a radiological technician. Before that he had worked at the family furniture business, Hidden Treasures, in Shelley, International Isotopes, Pepsi, and Eddy's bread. He enjoyed working on his truck, being outdoors, camping, and fishing. He played in dart/pool leagues, played baseball and co-ed softball and enjoyed working out. Despite many health problems, he was always upbeat and had a smile on his face. Above all he loved his family. On August 6, 2016, he married Jodie Noel Parke, his soulmate and love of his life, in Idaho Falls, Idaho at Melaleuca Stadium. Rhett and Jodie were meant to be together and Rhett was always so happy when he was with her. All who knew Rhett will miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Jodie Young of Rigby; daughters, Aspen Marie Young of Idaho Falls, Taytum Lyndsey Jensen and Taylee Lakyn Jensen of Rigby; sons, Rhett Taylor Young and Braden Matthew Young of Idaho Falls; parents, Odell and Eva Young of Idaho Falls, Becky Graetz of Apple Valley, CA; in-laws, Jay (Sherrie Young) Parke, Carolyn (Mike Kenny) Parke of Idaho Falls; sisters, Jaleen Murphy of Simi Valley, CA; Terrie (Marvin) Parker of Idaho Falls; Bunny (Brent) Burton of Idaho Falls, Melissa Graetz of California; brothers, Jed (Allison) Young of Rigby, Kyle(Kelly) Young, of Salt Lake City, UT, Travis (Michelle) Young of Ammon, Ryan Young of Idaho Falls, and Chris Graetz of Fontana, CA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phares and Thelma Young and Elmer and Velda Butler. A celebration of life will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, December 28, 2018 at Kool Beanz, 901 Pier View Drive in Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Rhett 9/8/1975 - 12/22/2018Butler Young