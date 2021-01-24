Roger Graham Young, 86, died on January 12, 2021 at his farm from natural causes. A Funeral Service will be held at Rost Funeral Home on January 23 at 2:00 PM followed by interment in the Bruneau Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home in Mountain Home. Roger was born at home, in Metuchen, New Jersey on June 9, 1934, the second child of Joseph B. Young, Jr. and Anna Sayna Young. Roger attended schools in central New Jersey as the family moved around during World War II and eventually settled in the shore area. He graduated from Neptune High School in 1952 and from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1956 with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, Roger was employed by Combustion Engineering located in Windsor, Connecticut. The company sent him for additional training which led him to relocate to the National Reactor Testing Station in Idaho Falls, Idaho around 1959-60. There he made many friends and became an avid skier enjoying this activity until well into his eighties. He also loved to fish and go tubing down the Boise River. In 1961, Roger was involved in the aftermath of a nuclear accident and was instrumental in the recovery of three bodies, his friends and co-workers. Because of excessive radiation exposure, he was forced to leave this job at the nuclear site. Roger began working at Ames Irrigation performing surveys in the Boise area. During this time, he met and worked with Cliff Hansen. His work changed the landscape of Idaho by providing water to convert desert to farm ground that will go on forever. His irrigation design covers more than 10,000 acres in Owyhee County alone. About 1966-67, Roger was involved with a project near Bruneau, Idaho. He ended up with about 800 acres of rough, desert ground in exchange for his engineering services. He also acquired additional land under the Desert Entry Act. It took years and much hard work to develop his farming business. In his later years, Roger leased some of his acreage to Russell Schiermeier to whom he became a mentor. He also left acres undeveloped for the wild life he so dearly loved and loved to watch. Roger adopted many stray dogs and cats throughout his life. His dream was to someday establish an animal sanctuary that would rescue abandoned or abused animals. Roger was a very detailed-oriented person who kept meticulous records. When faced with any task large or small, he would thoroughly research the subject matter to make sure it was done right. In addition to his serious side, Roger had a good sense of humor and loved to tease and play pranks. Roger is survived by his older brother, Joseph B. Young III (Cheryl) and his sister, Joyce A. Young, nieces Joan E. Young, Karen A. Schellenberg (Dan), Leslie Susan Brewster (Frank), and Marnie E. Anderson (Chris), nine first cousins, and many second cousins and great nieces. Roger also leaves behind his beloved friends of many years Verlin and Ella Gingerich, Rudy Gingerich, Cliff Hansen, Benny Leonhard, Judy Marlow, and Russell Schiermeier. Roger was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother John A. Young. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rogers name to an animal rescue organization or your favorite charity. Please visit rostfuneral.com for more information. Roger 6/9/1934 - 1/12/2021Graham Young
