Roy Nicholas Young, 89 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Homestead Assisted Living in St. Anthony, Idaho. Roy was born September 03, 1931 in Rexburg, Idaho to Tharrel Hugh Young and Hazel Newby Young. He was raised and attended schools in Annis and Midway, Idaho. Roy served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On August 16, 1956 Roy married Mary Caroline Olsen in Firth, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple August 21, 1972. Roy and Mary were blessed with 3 children, Terri, Edwin and Kent; they made their home in Rigby and worked as custodians at Kinghorn Elementary, Jefferson School District for 25 years. They also served as Foster Grandparents in the reading program at Harwood Elementary School for 5 years. Roy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of Jefferson County V.F.W and served as commander for 4 years. He enjoyed fishing and camping and spending time with his family. Roy is survived by his daughter, Terri (Art) Romriell of Rigby, Idaho; son, Edwin "Eddie" Young of Rexburg, Idaho; 5 grandchildren, Lloyd (Lorna) Romriell, TJ (Amy) Romriell, Earl (Alecia) Romriell, Daniel Romriell, John (Kristie) Romriell; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary and son, Kent and great-granddaughter, Ambria. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. The family will gather from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. (Due to Idaho's Stay Healthy Order, attendance will be limited) Funeral Honors by Jefferson Veterans Team and Interment will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Roy 9/3/1931 - 1/30/2021Nicholas Young
+2
+2