Rulon Jay Young, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 19, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He has been under the care of his wife and family in his home. Rulon was born July 13, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Newby Young and DeVona Baron Young. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby, ID, and graduated from Rigby High School. He also attended Ricks College and the University of Idaho, where he graduated in Agricultural Mechanization. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. On February 17, 1979, he married Nancy Lee Carney in Idaho Falls, ID. Rulon and Nancy made their home in Idaho Falls, where Rulon had several jobs over the years. He went on disability retirement from Westinghouse in the mid 1990's. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission to Australia and Ohio. He later joined the Baptist Church. He loved his model car collection, any kind of music and at one point in his life had many record albums, he played the harmonica, loved camping, and would ride his motorized 3-wheel bicycle around the neighborhood. Rulon is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Young of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Nathan Young of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Aaron (Jose) Young of Fargo, ND; son, Bryan (Cory) Young of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Angie (Shon) Dixon of Blackfoot, ID; 3 Grandchildren, Riglee, Brooklyn, and Cedar; brother, Nolan (Geo) Young of The Dalles, OR; sister, Eilona (Stephen) Bowen of Rexburg, ID; sister, Cindy (Marc) McElprang of Show Low, AZ; sister, LaVona (Dave-deceased) Young Borg of Ammon, ID; sister, Marianna (Paul) Glenn of Dubois, WY; and sister, Jennifer (Mark) Arnell of Freedom, WY. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and DeVona Young; and sister, Regina Borg. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at New Sweden Cemetery, 3500 W. 33rd S. in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rulon 7/13/1949 - 8/19/2022Jay Young