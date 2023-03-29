William Monte Youngstrom, age 86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home. "Bill" was born on November 9, 1936 in Menan, Idaho to Ralph Lewis and Eunice Miller Youngstrom. Bill graduated from Clark County High School and then was called to serve a mission for his church, and spent 30 months in Sweden, where his ancestors came from. He then enlisted in the Army National Guard with his brother, Jay, and served six months in active duty training. He married our sweet mother, Sandra Lee Bischoff on March 9, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Bill completed his education at BYU, earning a degree in Business Management. Bill and Sandra made their home in many locations in Eastern Idaho and Utah, following their many hobbies, dreams and entrepreneurial pursuits. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and inventing anything that improved their current situation. Bill and Sandra had just celebrated 61 years of marriage. Bill is survived by his wife Sandra of Idaho Falls; daughters JoAnn (James) Sanchez of Twin Falls ID, Janice (Cory) Miller of Orem UT, Lori (Larry) Gray of Lehi, UT, son Andy (Sherri) Youngstrom, daughter Donna (Deven) Scott of Idaho Falls ID, son John (Debra) Youngstrom of Lehi UT, daughter Diana (Larry) Mickelsen of Soda Springs, ID, son Michael (Janelle) Youngstrom and son Glen Youngstrom both of Lehi, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Lynn Youngstrom and Linda Gardner, and by a grandson, Charles Lee Youngstrom. Funeral Service for Bill will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ammon 3rd Ward (2150 Avocet Dr, Ammon ID, 83406). The family will receive friends and family prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. - 10: 45 a.m., as well as the night prior from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St, Rigby ID 83442). Interment will follow the funeral service at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com William "Bill" 11/9/1936 - 3/24/2023Monte Youngstrom
