Carl Salazar Yrene, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Idaho Falls Village. Carl was born on February 9,1929, to Praxadis and Elualio Yrene in Deming, New Mexico. He grew up with his siblings, Rosa (Jon) Winterink, Sara (Audie) Warford, Mary (Fred) Villa, Ruth (Charles) Harris, and David (Lucy) Yrene. Carl graduated in 1948 from Deming High School where he excelled in various sports such as boxing, football, baseball, and track. He served in the United States Air Force from August 11, 1948, to July 11, 1952. He was stationed in Merced, California, and also in England during the Korean War. Upon being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1952, he was matriculated to the University of New Mexico, where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He graduated in June 1952, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He also studied Electrical Engineering in the evening school of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while employed at Allis Chalmers Manufacturing Company, in Milwaukee. It was in Milwaukee that Carl met and married Sandra A. Nowak. Carl and Sandra had three children, Glenda Stone, Kevin (Tami), and Maureen (Paul). Sandra passed away October 24, 2019. They had and enjoyed 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Carl and Sandra enjoyed traveling, and they made several trips to Spain and France over a period of several years. They enjoyed being independent while in Europe, so after much reading and research they would rent a car and visit the sites and ate the food they had read about. This was the highlight of married life together. Besides traveling, Carl enjoyed being a pilot. He owned a Piper Cherokee for many years, and he and Sandra enjoyed many hours of flying together. Carl worked in the field of Engineering for several employers, with the INL site being his last, retiring in February of 1991. Per Carl's request, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carl 2/9/1929 - 2/3/2022Yrene