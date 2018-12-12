Cort Alonzo Zimmerman, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 9, 2018, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Cort was born on August 2, 1924, near Emmett, Idaho to Anah B. Lathrop and Cort Clinton Zimmerman. He attended school in Emmett, graduating from Emmett High School in 1942. He graduated from The College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, in 1949, with a Bachelor's Degree in chemistry. He later attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, and graduated in 1951, with a Master's Degree in chemistry. Cort served in the Army Medical Corps during World War II in the European Theater. He served with the 24th Signal Corps Heavy Construction Battalion and also in the 693rd Field Artillery Battalion. He was one of the original members of the Idaho National Guard 25th Army Band in Caldwell, Idaho, when the unit was formed following World War II. Cort Married Caryl Lea Ellzey on October 18, 1952, at Pennsauken, New Jersey. They have three children; Donald (Christina), of Kennewick, Washington; Ellen (Lin) Bailey, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Susan (Steve) Birrer, of Bay St. Louis, MS; and eight grandchildren. He was employed by Cities Service Research and Development Go. from 1950 to 1963 in New Jersey and Louisiana. In 1963, he was employed at The Idaho Chemical Processing Plant as a Corrosion Engineer and retired in 1989, from what is now the INEEL. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for 25 years and a member of The National Association of Corrosion Engineers for about 35 years. Cort was recognized as a Corrosion Specialist by that organization and as a PE in the field of corrosion by the State of California. Cort was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls. He was also a member of The American Legion and of The Veterans of Foreign Wars and had served as local commander of both organizations. While in the American Legion he served in various other offices and committees, including District Commander, State Department Vice Commander, and Department Finance Committee. Cort was an active member of The Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team. He enjoyed several hobbies and activities including hunting, fishing, bowling, leather work, rock hounding and lapidary work as well as some furniture refinishing. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, 2018, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Cort 8/2/1924 - 12/9/2018Zimmerman