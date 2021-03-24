Arlene Virginia Zinzer, 89, of Ammon, passed away March 20, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice and her loving family. Arlene was born February 25, 1932, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to John Julian Miller and Lillian Adeline Heckel Miller. She grew up and attended schools in St. Paul and graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1950. On September 11, 1953, she married William Harry Zinzer in St. Paul. Arlene and William made their home in Livingston, Montana, where Arlene was a loving mother. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1996. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher, participated in vacation Bible School, was a prayer warrior, and she prepared Communion. She was a member of the choir and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed baking and was known for her cookies and cinnamon rolls which she shared. She loved reading, knitting, sewing, and gardening. She mothered everyone she met and helped raise and nurture the neighborhood children. The light of her life was her granddaughter, Bailee. She took care of her throughout her life, and treasured every moment they shared together. Arlene epitomized Christ-like love for everyone. She loved animals, especially dogs. Arlene is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl Ann Zinzer and Diana Lynn Zinzer, both of Ammon, ID; granddaughter, Bailee Zinzer of Moscow, ID; brothers, Dennis (Sally) Miller of Fountain Valley, CA and Keith (Jorie) Miller of Oakdale, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Miller; husband, William Harry Zinzer; and son, William John Zinzer. Memorial services will be held at St. Paul's Methodist Church at a later date. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston, Montana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snake River Animal Shelter at https://www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org/make-a-donation/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Arlene 2/25/1932 - 3/20/2021Virginia Zinzer
