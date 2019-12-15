Gordon Vern Zollinger, 82, of Island Park, died December 13, 2019, of natural causes. He was born October 1, 1937, in Rexburg, Idaho to Vern Walters and Ann Johanson Zollinger. He attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. After high school he attended Utah State University graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry. He later attended Montana State University where he earned a Masters Degree in Education Administration. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Germany. He was an educator and taught at Ricks College, Madison, Sugar City, South Fremont and North Fremont high schools. He taught German, Chemistry and Computer Science. He was an excellent teacher and was dedicated to his students and their success. He was also the principal at North Fremont High School for several years. He owned Elk Creek Station in Island Park. After his retirement from teaching, he took on full responsibility at the station. Over the years he employed many of his students at the station. He was a friend and mentor to all of them. His association with many of them continued long after they worked for him. He enjoyed his work and his association with the people in Island Park. He served as a member of the Board of Directors for Fall River Electric. He enjoyed his association with the other members of the board during that time. He loved to travel and took several trips to Europe. He especially liked to visit Germany. He is survived by his brother Boyd (Diane) Zollinger of Idaho Falls; a sister, VeAnn (John) Nelson of Pahrump, Nevada; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Brent. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg. The family will greet friends Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Gordon 10/1/1937 - 12/13/2019Zollinger