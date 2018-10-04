Kaye Zorn
Eva Kaye Zorn, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away Oct. 1, 2018, at Sunrise at Holiday in Salt Lake City Utah.
Kaye was born June 23, 1937, in Woodville, Idaho, to Lenard Huntsman and Evelyn Balmforth Huntsman. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley, Idaho, and graduated from Shelley High School. Kaye also attended Ricks College.
In 1959, she married David Zorn in Osgood, Idaho, and in 1963, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born three children, David Kurt, Lori Kaye and Corey Michael. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kaye passed away Oct. 1, 2018.
Kaye was a source of unconditional love to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed working at Edgemont Elementary School as the school secretary until retirement and being remembered for her work there on “Kaye Day.” More than anything she loved being a grandma and nana. She will be missed and always loved. Say hi to Dad and give him a hug from us.
Kaye was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kaye is survived by her loving son David Kurt (Pam) Zorn, of Ammon, Idaho; daughter, Lori Kaye Arthur, of Salt Lake City, Utah; son Corey Michael (Ikuko) Zorn, of Scottsdale, Arizona; siblings: Terry (Marjorie) Huntsman, Rochelle (Garth) Campbell, Bowen (Merlyn) Huntsman, Varcel (Tawnya) Huntsman and Dennis (Freene) Huntsman, all of Idaho Falls; Deborah Penrod, of San Antonio; Cynthia (David) Cleaves, of Pocatello; and Heidi Pittman (Monte), of Boise; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke, Michelle, Jaxon, Zachary, Hannah, Samuel and Sophia; and six great-grandchildren, Carter, Myla, Jaxen, Kaymin, Elena and Maisie Kaye.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Zorn Jr., her parents and her brother Errol.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., with Bowen Huntsman, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association act.alz.org/donate.