Danny E. Zundel, age 77 of Ammon, Idaho, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born February 19, 1943 in Rigby, Idaho a son to Dona Lemmon Zundel and G. Dan Zundel. He graduated from Rigby High School and attended college at Utah State University in Logan, Utah and at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. He married Penny Lu Skaar, July 3, 1964. They raised four children living in Ashton, Idaho for 37 years and then moving to Rigby for the next 20 years. He was a retired self-employed farmer/rancher for 40 years. He believed in the concept "Do unto others as you would have done unto you." He believed deeply in Jesus Christ and would say "It's all about Jesus, that's all you need." Danny loved raising and racing both thoroughbreds and quarter horses. He loved shooting hoops after moving pipe with his kids. He loved to ski when he was younger with his family. He enjoyed golf and was looking forward to summer golfing with friends and family. He always shaved a few strokes off every hole and loved his "Leather" wedge whenever it was necessary. His last game in Utah, he shot a 45. He loved to fish and shared this enjoyment with his sons, and grandsons, even catching a fish from time to time. He also enjoyed sports, gardening, camping and spending time with his family. Danny passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 after finishing his chores. Danny never left a job unfinished, right up until the end. He is survived by: his wife Penny Skaar Zundel of Ammon, two daughters: Leslee Zundel (Dan) Thomas of Pocatello, Idaho, and Lisa Zundel (William) Freeman of Hooper, Utah, two sons: Tyler (Tara) Zundel of Boise, Idaho, and Tommy (Fiancee' Lisa Boodry) Zundel of Twin Falls, Idaho, two sisters: Patty Zundel (Bob) Anderson of Rigby and Judy Zundel (Bill) Post of Boise, Idaho, a brother David (Kay) Zundel of Rigby, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George Daniel and Dona Lemmon Zundel and grandparents: David Eugene and Mary Zundel and Oliver and Pearl Lemmon. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 17th 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Ririe, Juniper Campground. If attending the services, let the attendant at the gate know you are with the Zundel service. Limited seating is available, please bring a chair. The family would appreciate any contributions to be given to the charity of the givers choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Danny 3/19/1943 - 6/8/2020Eugene Zundel
