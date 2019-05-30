Our precious boy Spike crossed the Rainbow Bridge on April 24, 2019, with his mom by his side until the very end.
Spike joined our family in July of 2014 at the estimated age of 6. He had the softest fur of all our cats and loved to be petted. He fit right in from the very beginning and adjusted to his new home immediately.
Spike loved all the cat trees, scratch posts, pet beds and the daily dollops of canned cat food at his new home. Yes, our cats are spoiled.
Spike especially loved the cat door so he could come and go as he pleased. Spike was a total “Daddy’s” boy. He loved to lay on his lap, but if he happened to jump up on his “Mom’s” lap, it was only for a few seconds then he was gone.
Spike was diagnosed with cancer in his right eye last October. We had his eye removed hoping to buy more time, but it had already started spreading to his lungs, so we only got six more months, but we treasured every day we had with him.
Rest in peace, Spike. We love and miss you.
- Mickey & Ilene