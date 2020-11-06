Retired Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Mike Williams, who manages Challis Hot Springs, was honored by the Western Montana chapter of the Quilts of Valor.
Williams was nominated to receive a quilt by Thomas and Laura Hall of Missoula, Montana. The Halls are members of the Hellgate Mineral Club. They frequently camp at Challis Hot Springs and Williams invited them to hunt for rocks in the hills behind his house on Challis Creek Road.
The Halls and other mineral club members presented Williams with his quilt at ceremony at Challis Hot Springs. Volunteer members of the Quilts of Valor Foundation honor service members and veterans by making quilts to express their gratitude for the veterans’ military service.
Williams said he was honored to receive a quilt and grateful to the quilters for honoring members of the armed services.