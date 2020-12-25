Parade of Lights winners namedSalmon River Electric Cooperative’s giant Christmas tree and well-lit rig, The Village Motel and Restaurant’s re-creation of the “Polar Express” and Latimer Sprinklers and The Shop Auto Detailing’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” entries were deemed winners in the Challis parade of lights.
Challis Girl Scouts chose the winners in the Dec. 4 parade sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union.
Donations made to EMTsJay Cook and Nikki and Norman Doll made donations to the Challis EMTs.
Multiple donations made to school districtNorman and Nikki Doll donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Jim Kopp and Ben O’Neal.
Stephen and Debra Chivers donated to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship in honor of Aileen Chivers’s birthday.
Carrie Boucher and Larry Braga CPA each donated to the Challis School District Scholarship.
Arts Council receives donationsChallis Arts Council received a donation in memory of Tab Stuart from Nancy Del Colleti.
Donations in memory of Sheila Funk were made by James Stark, Rebecca Morgan, Laura L. Wilmoth, Sally Summers and Del Colleti.