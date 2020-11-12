Grants made to local organizationsMultiple entities in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties received grants from the CHC Foundation in its fall awards cycle.
In Challis, the senior center was awarded $19,295 and the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary received $1,850.
Salmon grant recipients include $25,000 to the Salmon Hockey Association; $13,645 to the Steele Memorial Foundation; $10,000 to Salmon Valley Stewardship; the Salmon Youth Empowerment Program received $5,600; and $3,500 was granted to the Lemhi Regional Land Trust.
The city of Arco Fire Department was awarded $23,328.
The city of Moore received $7,225 for the Moore Community Association Center.
The CHC Foundation awards grants to non-profit organizations in 10 Southeastern Idaho communities.
Deadline extended to comment on Jervois planThe deadline to comment on the Jervois Mining points of compliance matter has been extended to Nov. 30.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality extended the deadline.
Documents related to the DEQ permit may be reviewed online at https://www.deq.idaho.gov/media/60184915/water-jervois-mining-limited-idaho-cobalt-operations-poc-update-determination-1020.pdf. Comments may be mailed to Troy Saffle, DEQ Idaho Falls regional office, 900 N. Skyline Drive, Suite B, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 or emailed to him at troy.saffle@deq.idaho.gov.
Blood drives set in SalmonPeople can donate blood at Red Cross donation events in Salmon on Nov. 17 and 18.
The blood drives run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Salmon LDS church, 400 S. Daisy and from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Salmon High School.
People must show a blood donor card or a driver’s license and two other forms of identification to donate. Appointments may be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 800-REDCROSS or via the Red Cross blood donor app.