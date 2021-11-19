Mackay FFA bazaar is Nov. 20The Mackay community bazaar is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mackay High School.
About 40 vendors are expected to sell items ranging from horse tack to baked goods to bags, to jewelry to Christmas items. A book fair will be held in the school library at the same time. Kids movies will play all day.
Mackay FFA members are selling raffle tickets with prizes of a Ruger rifle, a custom metal sign and a pheasant hunt. People can buy lunch at the bazaar, too.
Sawtooth forest ranger earns top honorKirk Flannigan, area ranger for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, has been named ranger of the year for the Intermountain Region.
Regional Forester Mary Farnsworth selected Flannigan for the honor. He was nominated by Sawtooth Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd.
A news release from the Forest Service said Flannigan demonstrated leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic which brought many people to the Stanley area for outdoor recreation.
Flannigan has been the Sawtooth area ranger since June 2015. He was the deputy district ranger on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest.
Stanley, Salmon groups receive grantsThe Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association and the Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum received community enhancement grants from the Idaho State Historical Society.
Arts council receives donationA donation to the Challis Arts Council building fund was made by Dolores Ivie in memory of George and Sue Thomas.
Donation made to fire departmentHecla Limited donated to the Challis Fire Department.