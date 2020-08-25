Huerta recognized as business leaderBrad Huerta, CEO at Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, has been named one of the top CEOs in Idaho by the Idaho Business Review.
Huerta was recognized for his leadership in the health care field and as a strong and committed advocate for rural health care in Idaho.
The Idaho Business Review staff said Huerta “has the distinction of overseeing what could be the biggest financial turnaround in Idaho’s health care industry. It’s not an exaggeration to say that because of Brad Huerta, several of Idaho’s most isolated communities still have a local hospital.”
Huerta said it was “deeply inspiring” to him to be chosen a member of the award class.
Salmon student graduates from UILogan Warren of Salmon received his bachelor of science degree in wildlife resources from the University of Idaho at the end of the spring semester.
He is one of 1,616 students who graduated this year from UI. Because of the coronavirus, no commencement ceremonies were held. Instead graduates received personalized video messages and social media attention on Aug. 1.
HIAS receives donationsDonations in memory of Shirley Snyder were made to the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary by Sandra Hill, Jenni and Jerrod Farr, Laurie Dinneen and Bonnie and Ken Crisp.
Rose Johnson and family donated to HIAS in memory of Kim Hughes.
Jan Bennetts and Cory Stambaugh donated to HIAS in memory of Blaisdelle Taylor.
Donation made to scholarship fundChris and Shay Natoli made a donation to the Challis School District Scholarship.