Ice skating party plannedMembers of the Order of Eastern Star Florence Chapter No. 79 are hosting an ice skating party at the pond Saturday, Jan. 22.
OES member Cary Tuggle said the party runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the ice pond on Ninth Street in Challis. Cocoa, cookies, brownies and coffee will be available for skaters and spectators.
A warming fire will be lit so people can get a break from the cold, she said. The party is open to everyone, Tuggle said.
EMTs receive donationMartha Berry made a donation to the Challis EMTs.