Jessi Farr awarded scholarship
Jessi Farr, the Challis High School 2019 valedictorian, has received a $500 scholarship from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association, donated by JMEagle and Clemons Sales Corp.
Farr plans to attend the University of Montana-Western this fall and study agribusiness. She is the daughter of Jenni and Jerrod Farr.
The irrigation equipment association awarded $21,000 to 35 students this year.
Kauers donate to Clayton group
The Clayton Historical Association received a donation from Gary and Linda Kauer.
Locals graduate from U of I
Several Custer and Lemhi county students graduated from the University of Idaho this spring.
A total of 1,527 degrees were awarded in May from the university in Moscow.
Two Challis students earned bachelor's degrees -- Kaylee Olson in psychology and Kylan Kikuyama in marketing. Jace Jernberg of Clayton was awarded a bachelor's degree in animal and veterinary science. Two students from Salmon also earned bachelor's degrees -- Karly Hill in sociology and Kaylaa Gutman in chemistry.
MariAnn Flynn of Ellis received a master's degree in music.
Clayton Cemetery receives donations
The Clayton Cemetery Fund received a donation from Chuck and Ilene Turner in memory of Scott Brower.
Thelma Ennis also donated to the cemetery fund in memory of her family members at the Clayton Cemetery.