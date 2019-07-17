Jessi Farr awarded scholarship

Jessi Farr, the Challis High School 2019 valedictorian, has received a $500 scholarship from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association, donated by JMEagle and Clemons Sales Corp. 

Farr plans to attend the University of Montana-Western this fall and study agribusiness. She is the daughter of Jenni and Jerrod Farr.

The irrigation equipment association awarded $21,000 to 35 students this year. 

Kauers donate to Clayton group

The Clayton Historical Association received a donation from Gary and Linda Kauer.

Locals graduate from U of I

Several Custer and Lemhi county students graduated from the University of Idaho this spring.

A total of 1,527 degrees were awarded in May from the university in Moscow.

Two Challis students earned bachelor's degrees -- Kaylee Olson in psychology and Kylan Kikuyama in marketing. Jace Jernberg of Clayton was awarded a bachelor's degree in animal and veterinary science. Two students from Salmon also earned bachelor's degrees -- Karly Hill in sociology and Kaylaa Gutman in chemistry.

MariAnn Flynn of Ellis received a master's degree in music. 

Clayton Cemetery receives donations

The Clayton Cemetery Fund received a donation from Chuck and Ilene Turner in memory of Scott Brower.

Thelma Ennis also donated to the cemetery fund in memory of her family members at the Clayton Cemetery.

