Military announcement: 2nd Lt. Abigail Cannon

It is with great honor to announce the United States Army commissioning of Abigail Rose Cannon.
Abbi is a graduate of the Idaho Falls High School Class of 2015 and shortly thereafter joined the Idaho Army National Guard in May of 2015. She attended Boise State University from 2015-2020, majoring in kinesiology with an emphasis in biomechanics, and will be graduating with honors. She participated in the Army ROTC program at BSU and will be commissioning as a 2nd lieutenant in the Idaho Army National Guard on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Two of Abbi’s maternal grandfathers served in the military – Billy Dean Wilson served in the Army during the Korean War and her great-grandfather James Largo served in the Marine Corps as a code talker of the Navajo Nation during World War II.
Congratulations to Abbi from family and friends.