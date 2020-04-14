BLACKFOOT – After all of the talk, the rhetoric, and the speculation about the return of professional sports to the world, nothing has been done or any dates set that would indicate that anything is on the horizon for any sense of normalcy to the sports fanatic.
We are now into our second month of the NBA being canceled and the playoffs would have started later this week, on April 18.
Today would have marked the final day of the regular season and teams would have been shuffling their line-ups to make sure that their stars would have had ample time to heal from minor injuries and get the rest to be at the top of their game for the playoffs.
Major League Baseball would have been in its third week of play and there would have been speculation that this team or that team was already out of contention for a playoff spot and there would have been fans who were complaining about how unfair it was that the Yankees were already running away with their division and the Red Sox and Astros got away with murder when they cheated in their respective World Series wins.
The NHL would have been gearing up for their playoff series’ and we would either have been celebrating Tiger Woods donning another green jacket as the winner of the Masters Tournament or we would be lamenting that Woods played so badly that it was inconceivable that he could ever win another Major Championship and threaten Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 Major Championships.
Talk would be about who the favorite was for the Kentucky Derby, which has now been shifted to Sept. 5. The Santa Anita Derby, the Arkansas Derby, the Wood Memorial, all of the Kentucky Derby prep races have not been run and have either had their dates shifted or are in limbo, as is the Blue Grass Stakes. All four of those races have had major impact on the winner of the Kentucky Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports.
All of these great sporting events have been sent to the sidelines by COVID-19 and the future of them, at least for this year, remains in doubt.
Major League Baseball Commissioner admitted to not having any idea when or if baseball would return as America’s pastime this season. He spoke with Fox Business on Tuesday and the following is a re-cap of the discussion that took place.
Who knows when sports will return. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred admits he has no idea.
Manfred, who spoke with Fox Business on Tuesday, wants his sport to be “a milestone on the return to normalcy.” But he also said MLB won’t have a first pitch until the public health situation improves.
“The only real decision that we have made, the only real plan that we have is that baseball is not going to return until the public health situation has improved to the point that we’re comfortable, that we can play games in a manner that’s safe for our players, our employees, our fans, and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely,” Manfred said on Fox Business. “So, right now, it’s largely a waiting game. During that period, as you might expect, any business will be engaged in contingency planning. We thought about how we might be able to return in various scenarios, but again, the key is the improvement in the public health situation.”
Various ideas have been broached, including starting the season entirely in Arizona in May or June. Manfred, though, said the league has made no decisions.
Everything, it seems, is on the table for MLB.
It would take Arizona allowing for gatherings of up to 100 people, even without fans in the stands, for baseball to move forward with a one-site plan.
Florida has classified pro sports as essential services during the pandemic. The spring training sites there, though, are more spread out.
“We have a variety of contingency plans that we have talked about and worked on,” Manfred said. “Plans may be too strong of a word. Ideas may be a better word. All of them are designed to address limitations that may exist when businesses restart. Traveling limitations. Limitations on mass gatherings that may still exist. We thought about ways to try to make baseball available to all the fans across the United States in the face of those restrictions. From our perspective, we don’t have a plan; we have lots of ideas. What ideas come to fruition depends on what the restrictions are, what the public health situation is, but we are intent on the idea of making baseball a part of the economic recovery and sort of a milestone on the return to normalcy.”
The NFL, if it hasn’t already, will have to start coming up with contingency ideas, too. The start of the regular season still is almost five months away, but it is appearing less likely by the day that we are close to a return of “business as usual.”
While we all long for return to whichever sport we follow, which sport we appreciate the most, it is still in doubt when any of them will return to the television and become what we all have used for our major form of entertainment over the years.
We all know that it will return at some point in time, but we have no idea when that will be and we simply have to be patient and wait things out.
We should all remember that to begin too soon and have disaster strike us in mid-stream would not be prudent. If even one person is put into a position where they may contract this horrible virus, it would be one person too many.
We need to keep on doing what we are doing, finding alternative methods of occupying our time and finding replacement recreation to keep us busy until the time when our favorite pastime returns, whatever that may be.
It will happen, we just have to keep the faith and know that it will.