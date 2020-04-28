BLACKFOOT – On the heels of an announcement from the NBA regarding players returning to team facilities for practice and training only comes an announcement from Major League Baseball regarding all of the games that have been listed as postponed since things were stopped during spring training.
The regular season was to have begun the last week of March, but the final three weeks of spring training and the start of the baseball season was suspended.
No plans have been offered that would get things rolling again for Major League Baseball, although a number of ideas have been floated, none of which have gotten the attention of the players at this point.
It is important that the powers that be in Major League Baseball get the attention of the fans who have been left holding the bag as far as season ticket sales have been handled to this point. In any case, the fans are due some money back and now the teams may begin working on how to handle the refunds or re-sale of season ticket sales to valued customers, the season ticket holders.
The Major League ball clubs began selling season tickets shortly after the end of the last season, which for most teams was the first of October, 2019. The ball clubs have been holding literally millions of dollars of season ticket holders money since that time and claim that Major League Baseball did not give them anyway to refund the money.
That excuse will no longer hold any water. The big question now will be whether or not any preferential treatment towards any ticket pricing for this year, if an when Major League Baseball finds a way to get things going once again.
Another option would be to find a way to give a discount to regular season ticket holders that had purchased season tickets for this year that have resulted in money being held by the Major League Ball clubs until this date.
In any case, it is good news that Major League Baseball has finally taken a step towards the possibility of getting players back on the field and games just a few short weeks away if that is the direction that will be taken.
It could finally be some good news for sports during this COVID-19 pandemic and the way that everyone’s lives have been placed on hold so to speak.
MLB ticket holders wondering what’s to become of their tickets to games canceled because of the corona virus pandemic could soon have an answer.
Refunds may be on the way.
Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser confirmed on Tuesday that MLB is giving teams the green light to start rolling out their own individual ticket refund policies. It’s expected that teams will start releasing those in the next few days.
Canceled instead of postponed
The news confirms a report from the Wall Street Journal that an earlier policy classifying missed games as postponed is shifting. Now those games will be considered canceled, freeing up teams to issue refunds. How refunds are handled will be up to individual teams.
Keyser also confirmed a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser that some teams have already been quietly issuing refunds to fans claiming financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Policy arrives after lawsuit
The news arrives a week after fans in California filed a class-action lawsuit demanding refunds from MLB, its 30 teams and ticket brokers StubHub, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Last Minutes Transactions.
From the lawsuit, as reported by the Los Angeles Times:
“While many businesses across this country have acted lawfully and ethically by providing consumers with refunds for events that will never occur during this pandemic, sometimes at the risk of bankruptcy, it remains notable that America’s pastime — baseball — is refusing to do right by its fans,” the lawsuit reads. “As stadiums remain empty for the foreseeable future, baseball fans are stuck with expensive and unusable tickets for unplayable games in the midst of this economic crisis.”
It is not clear how MLB’s new policy will affect transactions conducted through ticket brokers.
MLB canceled the remainder of spring training on March 13 and suspended the regular season that was scheduled to begin on March 26. No games have been played, and there is no plan in place to play 2020 season games amid the corona virus outbreak.
If and when MLB does return this season, there’s a likelihood that games will be played without fans in the stands, meaning there’s little hope of a lot of these tickets being put to use.
While it is unlikely that Major League Baseball will be able to get a full season plus playoffs scheduled at this late of a date, at least they will have the opportunity to try and salvage at least a good part of the season.
If they can come up with some innovative ideas like double headers and seven inning games that will extend the season and get more games played, then expanded rosters could also be in the mix in order to keep players fresh and injury free for as long as possible.
Anything and everything is seemingly on the table at this time and it will be interesting to see how far the owners are willing to extend things to get their season in or at least most of it and how much the players will work with baseball to help to make it a successful and fruitful season as well.
For all of the fans of baseball, we can only hope that things are resolved as quickly as possible and that we get back to playing games on the field as soon as possible.