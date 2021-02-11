“Hidden Figures” is a film that was released in 2016 and is about a group of African-American women who worked at NASA during the critical race to space between the USA and Russia.
It has a stellar cast, including Mary Jackson, Octavia Spencer, Kirsten Dunst, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell either in lead or supporting roles.
In those days (the film was set in the 1960s), racial tension was at an all-time high and the opening scene was set on a two-lane highway where three African-American women were traveling to work at NASA and broke down only to be found by a highway patrolman who was less than congenial in the beginning of his conversation with the ladies.
Once he finds out that they worked at NASA and were on their way to work, his whole attitude changed and it was almost humorous in his turnaround of personality as he gave them an escort, complete with lights and sirens, to their place of work.
The ladies were part of the computing group often used to back up mathematical figures prior to the days of electronic computers.
It also showed a lot of things that would be unheard of in this day and age and if for no other reason is well worth the price of admission to see the film.
It goes even further into the racial strife than is comfortable, including the fact that some ladies had to travel nearly a half-mile just to use a restroom. This and other things were changed by more progressive individuals, such as the character played by Costner.
This film also showed the extreme prejudice shown even in the obtaining of an education, especially higher education, in the South at the time.
This show was very entertaining and informative and showed how the entire country was not racist, just as in this day and age, where there are pockets of racism that exist, which is unfortunate, and the majority is not racist in any way, shape or form. The film shows that dramatic changes in attitude and belief can happen in a very short time, especially with this format, in which lives in space were to be affected, if there wasn't sufficient back-up mathematical checks on formulas created to determine if space travel and re-entry to Earth's atmosphere was possible.
The characters were splendidly cast in this film and each one brought something new to the scenario and the film itself was more than entertaining.
The film received critical acclaim after its release in December 2016 and wider release in January of 2017.
The film was chosen by National Board of Review as one of the top 10 films of 2016 and received various awards and nominations, including three nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
It was also a commercial success. Produced with a budget of only $25 million, it grossed some $236 million worldwide.
If you haven't already seen this movie, I highly recommend it at this time. It is showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill beginning on Thursday as part of its classic film series and can be seen for a mere $3 ticket. I rate this show as a 4.75 on a scale of 1-5, but I warn that there is mild profanity in the film. Like with all the films at the Movie Mill, we recommend that you visit their website at www.royaltheaters.com for exact showtimes and where you can also pre-select your seating for an enhanced viewing of your selection.